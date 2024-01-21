Solar company Sunrun lays off 62 employees in San Diego County

The solar company Sunrun announced it is laying off 62 employees in three locations in San Diego County, including 37 at a branch office in the Miramar area it is shutting down. The San Francisco-based company said a slowdown in customer demand for rooftop solar installations led to the layoffs. 'Simply put, significantly less projects equals less head count right now,' said Walker Wright, Sunrun's vice president of public policy.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, that Sunrun submitted to the state last week, 15 employees were laid off at the company's location in Vista, 10 others were let go at Sunrun's 30th Street office in San Diego and 37 received pink slips at the Arjons Drive branch in Miramar. The WARN notice said the Vista and 30th Street sites will remain open but the Miramar branch will be shut down. The layoffs went into effect Jan. 13. The downsizing has not just impacted the San Diego are





