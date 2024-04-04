Pro-Israel Groups Launch Campaigns Against Former GOP Rep. John Hostettler

Two pro-Israel groups are launching new campaigns against former GOP Rep. John Hostettler of Indiana , who is looking to return to Congress nearly 20 years after leaving office. The Republican Jewish Coalition and the United Democracy Project , a super PAC tied to the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC , announced this week they are launching ads targeting the former congressman, who is part of a crowded field of Republicans competing to succeed retiring GOP Rep. Larry Bucshon.
“John Hostettler has a terrible record on Israel that is way out of line with the voters in Indiana’s 8th District,” United Democracy Project spokesperson Patrick Dorton told NBC News. “The voters deserve to know his ‘out of the mainstream’ track record on this issue.” The group launched an ad on Thursday criticizing Hostettler, who served in Congress from 1995 to 2007, for his vote opposing a resolution voicing support for Israel amid its conflict with the Palestinians in October 200
