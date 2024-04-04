Pittsburgh Steelers Player Changes Jersey Number

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that their player, Fields , will change his jersey number from No. 1 to No. 2. This change is potentially a nod to his trade and could represent his second chance at establishing himself as a starter in the NFL .

The number No. 1 hasn't been worn by a Steelers player since 1994, but it is not officially retired by the team. Fields may have chosen No. 2 as it represents his second team or out of respect for Hall of Famer Gary Anderson.

Pittsburgh Steelers Fields Jersey Number Trade NFL

