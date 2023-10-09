Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny Reveals How 'Magic' Helped With Her and Jacob Elordi's Height Difference

the stark height difference between the two proved to be a little tricky. But as the actress—who stands at five-foot-one—revealed, she and her six-foot-five costar found the perfect workaround.

"We made it work, we did some movie magic," Cailee exclusively told E! News at the 61st New York Film Festival Centerpiece screening Oct. 6. "They gave me some really high heels to wear whenever you couldn't see my feet in the movies. And then he got really good at leaning on walls during scenes while looking natural. So, we made it happen.

"You can just really tell in his performances how seriously he takes it," she noted. "And I think we both have the same work ethic, which is such a relief. It doesn't mean anything about the actors, but actors do wildly different things for different roles. I think it was just like, we're both sort of nerds and are really intense with this stuff. headtopics.com

"She was so generous to go through this time in her life again because she's done it so many times," Cailee shared. "But she also just said, 'If you need me for anything beyond this movie and filming, I just want you to know that I'm here to talk anytime.' I just thought that it was really kind. She didn't have to say that or do that, but she did.

