Sofia Coppola Returns to the Gilded Cage with the Elvis-Adjacent Priscilla

. Is Graceland, the Memphis home of Elvis Presley, our American Versailles? At least Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) is eventually whisked there by choice, though perhaps it amounts to a similar parental neglect for her well-being.
Priscilla, though, is enthralled. She’s sleepwalking through her freshman year of high school in an unfamiliar place, and the attentions of Elvis (Jacob Elordi) flatter her, make her feel grown up.
Though older, Priscilla is still just a teenager at this point – she attends Catholic school near Graceland to receive her high school diploma. She and Elvis do not marry, or sleep together. (The source material is Priscilla Presley’s memoir, adapted by Coppola. headtopics.com
The resulting relationship, and eventually marriage, is at once deeply intimate, as the two nuzzle in bed together for days, and removed, as Priscilla is not exactly welcomed into Presley’s fold. Large swaths of his life, like his adventures in Hollywood, remain shielded from her gaze.
Elordi would appear to be performing at a major disadvantage, playing Elvis so soon after Austin Butler embodied the singer with impressive electricity and stage presence. Instead, his Elvis feeling like a charismatic imitation is just about perfect for the role as conceived here, both larger-than-life in aura and sorta underwhelming in the day-to-day. headtopics.com
It’s harder to be surprised by the movie as a whole, because it is so well-suited to Coppola’s sensibilities and preoccupations; from its first shot of a teenage girl’s painted toes feeling out the shaggy carpet beneath them, we are in familiar territory.
As far as the actual music: Coppola does not use any of the famous Presley songs in her film, though it is, like so much of her filmography, much enhanced by her soundtrack choices. headtopics.com