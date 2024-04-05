President Biden and Bernie Sanders team up to lower prescription drug costs

President Joe Biden teamed up Wednesday with Sen. Bernie Sanders , his one-time 2020 Democratic primary rival and a leader in Congress' progressive wing, to promote efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs , including inhalers, at a White House event on Wednesday.The event gave Biden an opportunity to flex his progressive bonafides while also making the case to Americans that his administration has taken steps to lower health care costs .

Biden on Wednesday credited Sanders with laying the groundwork for his administration's health care policies – the independent senator's focus on 'Medicare for all' was a major focal point of the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign and helped shape much of the debate during that cycl

