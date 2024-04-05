Student Stabbed at Jackson High School

One student was stabbed by another student at Jackson High School . The victim is in very serious condition . The incident occurred during school hours when two boys got into a fight behind the school. One boy pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other boy in the chest.

Teachers were unaware of the situation as the boys were outside. The victim was taken to the hospital by a staff member and the medical team alerted the police. The motive behind the attack is unknown.

Student Stabbed Jackson High School Serious Condition Fight Pocketknife Chest Teachers Hospital Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nimitz High School student says she was jumped by 7 girls, wants school to do more to protect herA Nimitz High School student says she was attacked by seven girls this week at school.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Two Jackson High School students receive perfect 36 ACT scoresReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Disturbing video shows student violently attacking another student at middle school in RiversideA disturbing video has emerged that shows a middle school student attacking another student at a campus in Riverside.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Chicago high school student arrested after gun with switch found in lockerA Chicago high school student was charged after police found a loaded gun with an extended magazine in his locker last week in Humboldt Park.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Washington Township High School student killed in 2-vehicle crash'It is a moment of profound sadness and loss for our entire Washington Township community,' said the school district in a statement.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Greeley high school student seriously injured after motorcycle hit-and-runKristian Lopez joined Kristian Lopez joined the Denver 7 team in January 2022 as a morning reporter. She was born and raised in Northern California.the Denver 7 team in January 2022 as a morning reporter. She was born and raised in Northern California.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »