Prep Spotlight: Corner Canyon Senior Excels in Multiple Sports

Corner Canyon senior Alyssa Meadows is a multi-sport athlete , participating in swimming, golf, and mountain climbing . Despite competing in different sports, Meadows keeps her involvement in each sport a secret from her competitors.

She recently transitioned from swimming to golf and has been performing well, shooting a 70 at The Ridge course in West Valley City. Meadows aims to improve her performance in golf and continue her success in all three sports.

Corner Canyon Senior Alyssa Meadows Multi-Sport Athlete Swimming Golf Mountain Climbing Competition Transition Performance State Tournament

