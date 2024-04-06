Faith and Fellowship: Healing in the Midst of Drug Cartel Violence

The violence of drug cartels claimed the life of this LDS teenager. How faith and fellowship are helping his mother heal. Death is just the latest challenge for the small but powerful congregation of the Latter-day Saints located on the border between the United States and Mexico . (Rebecca Noble | Special to The Tribune) Elena Fontes sitting next to her son's grave at the Municipal Pantheon of Sonoyta in Sonoyta, Sonora, Mexico , on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Her son was killed during the ongoing violence between cartel factions fighting for territory in Sonoyta. Two days after Christmas, Beatriz Elena Fontes García said goodbye to her son, Germán, on her way to work. The residents of Sonoyta, where Fontes lives, refer to the days that followed simply as 'the war'. For about a week, most of the city's 13,000 inhabitants took refuge in their homes as the territory in dispute unfolded in front of their doors

