Premature Babies Evacuated from Gaza Hospital Amidst Israeli Forces' Entry

Thirty-one “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt on Monday, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.





🏆 278. KHOU » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premature Babies in Gaza Hospital Struggle to Survive Amidst Israeli AttacksPremature babies at Gaza’s largest hospital are being wrapped in foil and placed next to hot water in a desperate bid to keep them alive, the hospital director warned, as Israeli firepower continues to pound surrounding streets and dwindling fuel reserves run low, leaving the facility unable to function.

Source: CNN - 🏆 278. / 26,25 Read more »

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at riskDoctors in the Gaza Strip say dwindling fuel supplies are putting dozens of premature babies hooked up to incubators at risk of imminent death

Source: sdut - 🏆 278. / 26,25 Read more »

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at riskDoctors in the Gaza Strip say dwindling fuel supplies are putting dozens of premature babies hooked up to incubators at risk of imminent death.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 278. / 26,25 Read more »

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at riskDoctors in the Gaza Strip say dwindling fuel supplies are putting dozens of premature babies hooked up to incubators at risk of imminent death.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 278. / 26,25 Read more »

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at riskDoctors in the Gaza Strip say dwindling fuel supplies are putting dozens of premature babies hooked up to incubators at risk of imminent death. The U.N. health agency estimates there are 130 premature babies at “grave risk” while some hospitals say they are hours away from running out generator fuel.

Source: AP - 🏆 278. / 26,25 Read more »

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at riskOwl Creek Farm has a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a play area, and even a petting zoo.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 278. / 26,25 Read more »