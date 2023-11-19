Release of Capitol Security Footage to Provide Transparency

The release of the footage was part of the deal Johnson made with far-right Republican House members to become speaker. This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials.
The first tranche of security footage, around 90 hours, will be released on a public committee website Friday, with the rest of the 44,000 hours expected to be posted over the next several months. In the meantime, a public viewing room will also be set up in the Capitol for viewing the footage. For the last several months, the GOP-led House Administration Committee has made the video available by appointment only to members of the media, criminal defendants, and a limited number of other people
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: wrtv - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Gamepur - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »
Massive consumer brand, Johnson & Johnson pursues bankruptcy filingThe big-name brand openly talked about a potential Chapter 11 filing during its most recent earnings call.
Source: startelegram - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »