Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Killing Four and Injuring 711

At least four people were killed and 711 others were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday, the Taiwanese government said. The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast.

The four deaths, which were all in Hualien, were confirmed in a noon update, which also said there had been another 57 injuries reported across the island, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency and the EMIC in Taipei. By 2 p.m., the number of injuries had climbed to 711, with another 77 people said to be trapped under rubble, emergency officials said. At least 317 of the injured were in Taipei and New Taipei City, cities about 80 to 100 miles from the epicenter, officials said. A five-story house and another building in Hualien, Taiwan, collapse

Earthquake: 7.5 quake strikes near Hualien City, TaiwanA magnitude 7.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 4:58 p.m. Pacific time 13 miles from Hualien City, Taiwan.

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Triggers TsunamiEarly Wednesday, the entire island of Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, resulting in building collapses and a tsunami hitting southern Japanese islands. Four fatalities were reported in Hualien County, the epicenter of the quake. Three hikers also lost their lives in rockslides near the offshore epicenter. The earthquake's magnitude was recorded as 7.2 by Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency and 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey. This is the largest earthquake in Taiwan since 1999.

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years kill at least 4 people, damages buildingsTaiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century has killed at least four people. The national fire agency said four people died in Hualien County. Hualien was the epicenter of the quake that struck around 8 a.m. Wednesday It damaged buildings and caused a small tsunami.

Powerful 7-scale earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan; Prompts tsunami warningsThe earthquake's epicenter was traced at roughly 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Hualien City, Taiwan, placing its depth at 34.8 kilometers.

Powerful 7-scale earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan; Prompts tsunami warningsThe earthquake's epicenter was traced at roughly 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Hualien City, Taiwan, placing its depth at 34.8 kilometers.

