Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Attend Charity Event in Nashville

Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan attended a charity event in Nashville. The actor, who has Parkinson's disease, and his wife had a date night at the 'A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's' event.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



people / 🏆 712. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX 26 In Focus | FOX 26 HoustonFOX 26 in Focus is a year long campaign that highlights a topic of concern or interest in the greater Houston area.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

FOX 10 Talks | FOX 10 PhoenixJoin Ron Hoon as he talks about some of the most memorable moments from AZAM and is joined by other FOX 10 staff for entertaining and engaging conversation.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

FOX Family Feast | FOX 26 HoustonArticles and videos about FOX Family Feast on FOX 26 Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

FOX 7 Focus | FOX 7 AustinIn-depth discussions and interviews with experts on topics affecting Central Texans.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

FOX 7 Español | FOX 7 AustinAmanda Salinas brings you the headlines in Spanish covering news, entertainment, and more.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

What Went Down With Michael Bay & Megan Fox in the Transformers Franchise?Thomas Butt is a freelance writer. His work can be read on Collider and Taste of Cinema. He also writes for his own blog, The Empty Theater, on Substack. An avid film connoisseur, Thomas actively logs his film consumption on Letterboxd and vows to connect with many more cinephiles through the platform.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »