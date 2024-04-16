Postdoctoral Research Fellow Positions Available in Brain Tumor Research Laboratory

Our brain tumor research laboratory is currently seeking outstanding young scientists to join our group as Postdoctoral Research Fellows. Successful candidates will be recent PhD graduates with high levels of energy and curiosity, and who are interested in making fundamental discoveries in understanding the molecular biology of brain tumours, and in pursuing eventual independent careers in academic research .

Conducts studies of gene function during normal mammalian brain development, and how abnormalities in normal brain development lead to the development of brain cancers. Conducts analysis and interpretation of data in light of tumour evolution, with the aim of understanding the underlying dynamics of tumour growth, relapse, metastases and progression.PhD or MD with previous training in biochemistry or cell biology and possess exceptional computational skills. The most advanced degree must have been conferred within the last 3 years.Experience with large-scale genomic data would also be advantageous.

Brain Tumor Research Laboratory Postdoctoral Scientists Phd Molecular Biology Academic Research

