Postdoctoral Research Positions in Influenza Virus Infections

Postdoctoral research positions are available in the Department of Pediatrics and the Institute for the Study of Host-Pathogen Systems at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in Memphis, TN in the lab of Dr. Amber Smith. Postdocs will develop and analyze mathematical models of the immune response to influenza virus infections and coinfections. The Smith lab is a dual dry/wet laboratory and uniquely generates robust data sets to train and validate model predictions.

Successful candidates will develop and analyze dynamical infection models, use parameter estimation to investigate experimental and clinical data, help design new experiments, and generate new hypotheses about infection biology.

