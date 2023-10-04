Portion of westbound Highway 90 on West Side closed due to incident

Read more:

ksatnews »

Subway rider slashed in face with box cutter on Upper West SideIt happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, as a northbound A train was passing through 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Driver charged with intoxication assault after hitting 10-year-old on West Side street, police sayA driver was arrested after San Antonio police said he driving while intoxicated and struck a child on the West Side.

Man dies after being struck by Honda CRV on Tucson's west sideThe man was attempting to cross south to north on Speedway, west of Silverbell, at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when he was hit.

Chicago police warn of string of armed carjackings and robberies on West SideIn a span of about 90 minutes, masked men armed with handguns and rifles carjacked a white BMW X2, used that car to rob two people at gunpoint, and then carjacked another vehicle.

10-year-old hit by pickup truck on West Side, driver suspected of intoxicationSAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old child was hit by a pickup truck towards the West Side of town.The incident happened around 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection o

Hazmat: Cleveland chemical spill shuts down West Side streetHazmat crews are at the scene working to clean a chemical spill in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood on Tuesday night, firefighters confirmed.