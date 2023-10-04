Driver charged with intoxication assault after hitting 10-year-old on West Side street, police say

A driver was arrested after San Antonio police said he driving while intoxicated and struck a child at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.– A driver was arrested after San Antonio police said he was driving while intoxicated and struck a child on the West Side.

The incident happened at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street, west of South General McMullen. A preliminary report states a 26-year-old man was driving a truck westbound on Wallace Street and hit a 10-year-old boy who crossed the roadway.

Officers at the scene said the boy ran out into the street. The child appeared to be returning from school as there was a backpack and pencils near the scene, police said.The driver stopped and rendered aid, and was found to be intoxicated, police said. He is facing a charge of intoxication assault.Rebecca SalinasMason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT.

