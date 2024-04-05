Popular M. Night Shyamalan Films Climbing Netflix's Top 10 Movies List

A bunch of popular movies arrived on Netflix at the start of April, several of which became quick hits with the streamer's subscribers. In addition to several hot Warner Bros. titles, Netflix also added a couple of the more recent films from polarizing filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan . Both of those films are among those climbing through Netflix 's ranks, making some noise on the streamer's Top 10 Movies list. Split and Glass are both part of Shyamalan's Mr.

Glass trilogy, expanding the story of the hit film Unbreakable. Starring James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis, these two films bring that story to a close, and Netflix users have apparently been eager to see how it all goes down. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features both Split and Glass among Netflix's most popular films. Glass sits in the third overall spot, with Split right behind it in fourth. Unfortunately, the film that started the whole saga isn't on Netflix with the other two

