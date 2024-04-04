The Shyamalanaissance: How 'Split' Proves M. Night Shyamalan's Comeback

The Shyamalanaissance is real and the ending of Split more than proves it. M. Night Shyamalan famously entered a massive slump in the '00s, following up his success on films like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable with a series of critical duds. Following the outright failure of After Earth, however, Shyamalan made some course corrections. The director's 2015 film The Visit saw him take a step back, making a low-budget movie high on ideas.

Shyamalan followed that project up with the well-reviewed Split, his most layered movie in well over a decade. Split, which is loosely inspired by a true story, follows three high school girls who are kidnapped after a birthday party and locked up by Kevin, a man (James McAvoy) with 23 distinct personalities hidden within him

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From the 1992 debut to the latest one in 2023: every M. Night Shyamalan movie, rankedFrom 'The Village,' to 'The Sixth Sense,' and 'Knock at the Cabin' — did your favorite M. Night Shyamalan film get the ranking it deserves?

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

One of M. Night Shyamalan’s best movies is blowing up on NetflixSplit is one of M. Night Shyamalan's best (and most controversial) movies, and now it's blowing up alongside its sequel Glass on Netflix.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Carl Radke Says 'I Sleep Well at Night' Following Split from Fiancée Lindsay Hubbard'Summer House' stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard called off their engagement and wedding in September 2023, just weeks before the nuptials were scheduled

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

‘Late Night with the Devil’ Ending Explained — A Killer Night of TVGaby Shedwick is a horror features writer for Collider, joining in December 2023. During her undergraduate Sociology degree at the University of Warwick, she found a real love for horror cinema, writing her dissertation on the Saw franchise and becoming a regular horror columnist for the student paper.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Will spring-like weather make a comeback soon?Warmer air arrives starting Wednesday; rain is looking more likely Thursday night through Friday night.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Another chilly day and cold night aheadWarmer air arrives starting Wednesday; rain is looking more likely Thursday night through Friday night.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »