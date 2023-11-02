Pokémon Gen 10 Games Can Shake Up The Series With This Starter Change

Since the first games in the series, the starter trio of each mainline game has held to the type triangle of Fire, Water, and Grass — for good reason, as it firmly establishes the core mechanics of type effectiveness by having each started type be weak to or strong against one of the other two types. And, at least in older games, the rival character of each game would pick the starter that the protagonist was weak against, encouraging careful team-building to cover for that weakness.
New Starter Types Could Lead To More Unique Designs Although the traditional typing trio of Fire/Water/Grass is iconic for the franchise, there are also ways in which it can be somewhat limiting for starter designs — and which other Pokémon a player might want to use during a playthrough.
While this would still be true of other type triangles in the game, switching from the established Fire/Water/Grass trio would also open up the possibility of new designs or concepts for starters.
Moreover, although there are still plenty of type combinations yet to be featured for starters within the Fire/Water/Grass type triangle, changing up starter types could more easily lead to starters with type combinations completely unique from the rest of the pool of starter Pokémon.
Most obviously, there are still several type combinations, or even just individual secondary types, that have yet to be present on any starter in the entire franchise. Types like Electric, Rock, and Dragon (aside from the no-longer-available Mega Charizard X and Mega Sceptile) have yet to be present on any fully evolved starters.
