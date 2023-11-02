– Scientists Uncover New Measure Linked to ADHD

In a study of different types of distraction involving more than 1,000 participants, researchers statistically derived a novel measure—dubbed the “d factor”—that could represent a person’s general tendency towards distraction and may be linked with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (Prior research has explored various types of distraction, such as external stimulations, repetitive negative thinking, or daydreaming.

Analysis of participants’ answers surfaced three key, distinct factors that could statistically explain patterns observed in the data: external distraction, unwanted intrusive thoughts, and mind-wandering. The researchers found that the statistical relationships between these three factors could be accounted for by a single, higher-level factor—which they named the d factor.

Further analysis showed strong statistical links between the d factor and a person’s ADHD symptoms. The d factor was also linked to hyperfocus, suggesting that hyperfocus might, in part, reflect attention difficulties.These findings could help lead to a better understanding of people’s distractibility and its relationship to ADHD.

The authors add: “A critical finding of our study is the identification of a higher-order factor that could be construed to represent a general distractibility trait. People who score high on the ‘general distractibility’ trait are more easily distracted in many situations.”

Reference: “A d factor? Understanding trait distractibility and its relationships with ADHD symptomatology and hyperfocus” by Han Zhang, Akira Miyake, Jahla Osborne, Priti Shah and John Jonides, 25 October 2023,This work was supported by the National Science Foundation awarded to the University of Michigan with JJ as Principal Investigator and the National Institute of Mental Health (Unique Federal Award Identification Number (FAIN): R21MH129909) awarded to the University of Michigan with JJ as...

