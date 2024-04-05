Playlist for the Total Solar Eclipse

From classics like Bonnie Tyler and Billie Holiday, to modern songs spanning reggaetón, K-pop, R&B and Taylor Swift, there's something for every music fan here. Across 20 tracks, here's a comprehensive playlist of total solar eclipse (and total solar eclipse -adjacent) songs to listen to while preparing to take in the wonders of the universe on Monday. Listen to the full playlist.

Bonnie Tyler’s karaoke classic, spirited “Blinded by the Light” is an eclipse song for the ages, or at least for those hoping to put a little boogie in their viewing experience. “Blinding Lights” is not only an ideal song for speeding down a highway in the darkness — safely, of course — but also a Max Martin-produced earworm that will crawl into your brain and lodge itself there forevermore

