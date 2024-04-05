Predator/Planet of the Apes Crossover Rumored After Disney's Acquisition of 20th Century Studios

In 1990, before the concept of shared cinematic universes was all the rage, Predator 2 featured the skull of a Xenomorph from Alien in the Predator ’s trophy case. That small moment led to Alien vs. Predator crossover comics, which in turn paved the way for two Alien vs. Predator movies. A crossover of that magnitude may not have been possible if 20th Century Fox hadn’t owned both franchises. These days, 20th Century Fox is now called 20th Century Studios under Disney ’s ownership.

While there hasn’t been an Alien vs. Predator crossover in years, chatter among fans online has led to another potential crossover: Predator/Planet of the Apes. It’s an intriguing concept, especially since 20th Century Studios is bringing out Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes next month. Predator’s big-screen comeback is further down the road

Predator Planet Of The Apes Crossover Disney 20Th Century Studios

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edward Dunne, an early 20th century Chicago mayor and Illinois governor, pushed for an independent IrelandEdward F. Dunne, the only person to serve as Chicago’s Mayor and Illinois’ governor, pushed for an independent Ireland in the early 20th Century.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Byron Janis, One of the Great Pianists of the 20th Century, Dies at 95Byron Janis, the celebrated classical pianist, has died. He was 95.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Constellation's Parallels With A REAL 20th-Century Mystery Make The Apple TV+ Show Even CreepierConstellation's true story inspirations explained.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Worst Movies of the 20th Century, According to LetterboxdMillions of users have ranked these films as the worst of the worst. See their picks and find out what’s the worst of them all.

Source: screencrushnews - 🏆 544. / 51 Read more »

Irish shillelagh fighting is bashing its way back onto the martial arts sceneIrish shillelagh fighting was all but forgotten in the 20th century.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Disney's Divisive 2023 Animated Movie Gets Disney+ Streaming Release DateWish is coming to Disney Plus.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »