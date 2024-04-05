Predator/Planet of the Apes Crossover Rumored After Disney's Acquisition of 20th Century Studios

In 1990, before the concept of shared cinematic universes was all the rage, Predator 2 featured the skull of a Xenomorph from Alien in the Predator ’s trophy case. That small moment led to Alien vs. Predator crossover comics, which in turn paved the way for two Alien vs. Predator movies. A crossover of that magnitude may not have been possible if 20th Century Fox hadn’t owned both franchises. These days, 20th Century Fox is now called 20th Century Studios under Disney ’s ownership.
While there hasn’t been an Alien vs. Predator crossover in years, chatter among fans online has led to another potential crossover: Predator/Planet of the Apes. It’s an intriguing concept, especially since 20th Century Studios is bringing out Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes next month. Predator’s big-screen comeback is further down the road
Predator Planet Of The Apes Crossover Disney 20Th Century Studios
