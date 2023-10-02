Phillies to send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound to kick off 2023 MLB postseason

Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) APIn the two games, both Phillies wins, Wheeler pitched 13 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 12.

“That’s what you grow up playing baseball for, pitching in the playoffs,” said Wheeler. “To get the first game is special. It means a lot to me. We’ll be ready to go. Obviously you want to get off to a good start and last year helped me being in the same situation. I can just go pitch my game.”

“It’s still a little fresh, but we’re making a new path this year,” said Wheeler. “We hope we can win.”

Read more:

njdotcom »

Phillies’ Zack Wheeler ready for his chance at a postseason rewrite, starting with Game 1 TuesdayWheeler remembers Game 6 of the 2022 World Series for what could have been. Eleven months later, he’s grateful for another shot at going all the way.

Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMonster is a drama-thriller film that follows a trio of characters slowly uncovering the reason behind a young boy's behavioral changes. When Saori notices her son is acting disturbingly, she confronts his teacher, believing they may be responsible. But the truth goes deeper and darker as the story unfolds through the perspectives of mother, son, and teacher.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 - September 30, 2023View 2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets - September 30, 2023View the Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets game played on September 30, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

USC vs Colorado Predictions - NCAAF Week 5 Betting Odds, Spreads & Picks 2023College football odds, picks and prediction for USC Trojans vs Colorado Buffaloes. Week 5 betting free pick and game analysis.

Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) APIn the two games, both Phillies wins, Wheeler pitched 13 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 12.

The Phillies would gladly take similar production on Tuesday when Wheeler takes the ball in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins. He will be opposed by Jesus Lazardo.

“That’s what you grow up playing baseball for, pitching in the playoffs,” said Wheeler. “To get the first game is special. It means a lot to me. We’ll be ready to go. Obviously you want to get off to a good start and last year helped me being in the same situation. I can just go pitch my game.”

Wheeler went just 1-3 in last year’s postseason but he posted a 2.78 ERA. His last playoff appearance was Game 6 of the World Series when he left with a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, but the

“It’s still a little fresh, but we’re making a new path this year,” said Wheeler. “We hope we can win.”

In his fourth season with the Phillies, Wheeler finished the 2023 campaign with a 13-6 record and 3.61 ERA. It was a somewhat up-and-down season as the last three years his final ERA was under 3.00, but Wheeler posted a 3.08 ERA in the second half and was unquestionably the team’s ace.Wheeler’s postseason experience last year was his first in the major leagues, and it was also the first for many of the Phillies as the organization hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2011. Now with a World Series trip under their belts, Wheeler and the rest of the Phillies hope the experience propels them even further.

“Coming back the next year is special,” admitted Wheeler. “It’s really hard to make the playoffs. We don’t take it for granted. Our goal every year in spring training is winning the World Series. Last year we made it there. This year we want to win it.

“For guys who were here and had former playoff experience it means a lot. The times never get too big, so hopefully we can bear down.”

One difference between this Game 1 start is this one comes at Citizens Bank Park, while the previous two were on the road. When Bryce Harper

hit the epic home run to clinch the National League pennant last year

“It’s special to play in front of these fans, and this place literally rocks,” said Wheeler. “I’m sure it’s tough for opposing teams to come in. People said that last year, so hopefully we can play some good baseball.”

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our