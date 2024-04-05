Philadelphia 76ers defeat Miami Heat in Eastern Conference playoff chase

Tyrese Maxey scored 37 points, Joel Embiid added 29 and the Philadelphia 76ers topped the Miami Heat 109-105 on Thursday night to tighten the Eastern Conference playoff chase . Maxey was one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 11 assists and nine boards for Philadelphia. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points for the 76ers, who moved within a half-game of Miami for No. 7 in the East. Terry Rozier had 22 points and Jimmy Butler added 20 for Miami, which entered the night No.
6 in the East but ceded that spot back to Indiana. Bam Adebayo had 14, Haywood Highsmith scored 12, Kevin Love had 11 points and 16 rebounds off the bench and Nikola Jovic added 11 points for Miami. Embiid, in his second game back after missing two months following surgery on the meniscus in his left knee, shot 11 for 25, and the 76ers were outscored by 19 points in his 32-plus minutes. Embiid checked out with 7:33 remaining and the Heat leading 100-93. It only seemed like the 76ers were in trouble
Philadelphia 76Ers Miami Heat Eastern Conference Playoff Chase Tyrese Maxey Joel Embiid
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »