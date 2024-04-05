Attorney Jeffrey Clark Faces Professional Discipline Over Election Defeat Efforts

Attorney Jeffrey Clark , who held a senior role in the Justice Department during Donald Trump 's presidency, should face professional discipline over his effort to enlist the agency in the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat , a Washington legal panel concluded on Thursday.

The finding, which is preliminary, followed several days of testimony on Clark’s attempt to take charge of the Justice Department in the final days of Trump's term as he sought to block certification of his defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden using false claims of rampant voter fraud. The three-member committee of the District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility, which handles attorney ethics cases in the U.S. capital, determined Clark’s conduct violated at least one attorney ethics rule. A lawyer for Clark denied that he violated any ethics rule, arguing there was an internal dispute within the Justice Department about the electio

