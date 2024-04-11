Peter Dinklage Cast in Wicked Movie Musical, Confirms Dark Storyline

Peter Dinklage has been cast as Shiz University professor Doctor Dillamond in the upcoming Wicked movie musical adaptation. This confirms that one dark storyline from the book and musical will remain intact.

The casting sets up big implications for the release of Wicked this Thanksgiving.

