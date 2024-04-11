Anchorage Assembly Overrides Mayor's Vetoes on Water Rights

The Anchorage Assembly overrode two of Mayor Dave Bronson’s vetoes Tuesday night that specifically had to do with negotiating water rights on the Eklutna River . Assembly members want the administration to release documents which detail an agreement they say the mayor signed-off on without their input. Frustrated assembly members have subpoenaed the documents, which Municipal Attorney Anne Helzer maintains are confidential.

The Assembly has seen the documents but wants to take another look in private with its own attorneys to see if the deal is in fact a good one for the public

Anchorage Assembly Mayor Vetoes Water Rights Eklutna River Documents Agreement Confidential

