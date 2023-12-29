Perpetual Decentralized Exchanges: The David vs Goliath Battle in Crypto Trading

Picture a world where the traditional rules of the game don't bind cryptocurrency trading. This is where perpetual decentralized exchanges (PDEXs) come into play, a relatively new kid on the block in the grand scheme of DeFi. The market is constantly changing, and perpetual DEXs have been a game-changer, growing their market cap beyond $2 billion. But it's not been a walk in the park.

Despite their innovative approach, these platforms have been nudging for space in a market heavily dominated by CEXs. It's like David versus Goliath – with perpetual DEXs holding around 3% of the total trading volume, they've got their work cut out for them. The challenge isn't just about size; it's about technology too. Building a sandcastle with a teaspoon is difficult – that's how perpetual DEXs have sometimes felt with their on-chain order books facing off against the sleeker, more streamlined CEXs. But every David has his slingshot





