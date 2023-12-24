The Battle for Gender Equality in the US: The Need for Affordable Childcare and Paid Leave

2023 has been another challenging year in the battle for gender equality in the United States. In a year where we marked 100 years of the Equal Rights Amendment, we slipped to 43rd position on the World Economic Forum, down 16 places year on year. The reasons are many but, in essence, tie back to one critical must-have for a more equitable society: the opportunity to take part, to begin with.

One of the most consequential failings of government in battling for gender equality is the issue of affordable childcare and paid leave, meaning here in the USA, the wealthiest country in the world, we remain the only developed nation globally without a federal policy in place to guarantee paid leav





ForbesWomen » / 🏆 477. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.