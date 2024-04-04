Peggy Gou Announces Debut Album '1+1=11'

The Korean-born DJ Peggy Gou has announced her plans to release her debut album titled ' 1+1=11 '. The album includes her chart-topping global hit ' (It Goes Like) Nanana ' and her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz , 'I Believe in Love Again'.

Gou shared the album's first single along with the announcement, and the video was directed by her longtime friend Olafur Eliasson.

Peggy Gou Debut Album 1+1=11 (It Goes Like) Nanana Lenny Kravitz I Believe In Love Again Music Video Olafur Eliasson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SPIN / 🏆 258. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orioles beat Angels 11-3 as Burnes strikes out 11BALTIMORE (AP) — Corbin Burnes allowed one baserunner in a dominant debut for Baltimore, and Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered as the Orioles began their AL East title defense with an 11-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

NKOTB announces first album in 11 years — here are the detailsThe members of New Kids on the Block are proving they've still got the right stuff.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Craft retailer JOANN files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to go privateCrafts retailer JOANN filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning so that the company can continue to operate while paying off debts.The company has more th

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Booming Salad Chain Adds 11 More Stores To Its Ambitious Growth PlansYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

11 Unhealthiest Bottled Coffee Drinks—Ranked by SugarYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

The Masked Singer Cast For Season 11 Will Exceed All Your ExpectationsStatus: Still In The ShowCelebrity: Yet to be revealed

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »