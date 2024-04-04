Attempt to Make Nebraska's Elections 'Winner-Take-All' Fails

An attempt to make Nebraska 's elections into a 'winner-take-all' system failed this week. State Sen. Julie Slama attached the proposed election overhaul to the unrelated bill LB1300 on Wednesday in an attempt to make the change before the end of the legislative session on April 18. It fell short of the 23 necessary votes, failing with a final 8-36 count. Nebraska is one of only two states in the U.S. that do not use the winner-take-all system, the other being Maine.

The two states assign votes in the Electoral College based on district, sometimes leading to Democrats snagging an extra delegate from the mostly red state. A change to winner-take-all would almost certainly benefit Republicans by allowing the red majority of Nebraska to dominate and prevent minority blue factions from capturing a single delegate, as has happened in the past

Nebraska Elections Winner-Take-All Electoral College Republicans Democrats

