PBS Documentary on William F. Buckley Jr. Fails to Address the Evil of Communism

Imagine making a documentary about one of the 20th century's leading opponents of the Ku Klux Klan — without ever talking about the evil of the KKK itself. If that sounds like malpractice, consider PBS 's new documentary on the life of William F. Buckley Jr. "The Incomparable Mr. Buckley," the latest installment in the "American Masters" series, has much to say about anti- Communism but never reckons with the murderous reality of Communism itself.

In failing to do so, producer and director Barak Goodman unintentionally reminds his viewers of why Buckley was needed in the first place — and why he still is. Never mind that Buckley died in 2008, and next year marks the centenary of his birth. The liberals who already reigned in America's universities when Buckley was a Yale student in the late 1940s have not learned any lessons in the decades since then. Faculty and administrators still will not speak frankly about evils emanating from the left end of the political spectrum, from Communism to the many violent groups that claim to act in the name of anti-colonialism. The PBS documentary gets Buckley's resume right but understands little of its significance. In 1951 Buckley published his first book, "God and Man at Yale." Four years later, when he was not quite 30 years old, Buckley launched National Review, which became the all-but-official publication of the nascent conservative movemen

