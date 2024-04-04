Patients with IBD at Higher Risk for Myocarditis, Study Finds

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease ( IBD ) have a higher risk for myocarditis, especially severe myocarditis, than the general population, even 20 years after diagnosis, although absolute risks are low. Prior studies suggest that patients with IBD have an increased risk for infections and inflammation, potentially increasing the risk for myocarditis.
Researchers assessed the long-term myocarditis risk in patients with IBD from the Swedish National Patient Register and the ESPRESSO study including 24,738 patients with IBD. The study included a population-matched cohort of 391,344 individuals from the general population as a reference and a sibling-controlled cohort of 96,149 full siblings without IBD for 53,149 patients with IBD. Patients with IBD had a 50% increased risk of developing myocarditis that persisted up to 20 years after diagnosis and were 150% more likely to suffer from severe myocarditis
IBD Myocarditis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Risk Study
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »