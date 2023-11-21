Paranoia and Espionage: The Culture of The Game

Game ends, a joyous or frustrating weekend is only days away for fans of the Buckeyes and Wolverines. But while the future is impossible to predict, we can always spy on the past. And we don’t need History has a way of tapping the brakes on bold pronouncements that claim this or that thing was a “first.” Technically, that may be true, but where human nature and competitive nurture are concerned there is nothing new under the sun.
We dreamed of flying many millennia before the Wright brothers first took to the air. A message in a bottle was simply an early version of hoping to get a post noticed on social media. And Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme, which the Wolverines contend was organized by Stalions without the knowledge of Jim Harbaugh, is only a more sophisticated version of previous acts of rivalry skullduggery. As it turns out, late November football in Columbus and Ann Arbor gives rise to all kinds of paranoia, espionage and conspiracy theory. Mistrust is baked into the culture of The Game.A suspicious Woody Hayes was not about to tolerate enemy infiltratio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »