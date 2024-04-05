Paramount Launches Mobile Shopping Experience During CMT Music Awards

For streamers like Paramount , Disney, Netflix, and Peacock, it’s not enough that you watch TV on the platform — they want to own what you do on your phone, too. Paramount announced today that it would launch a new “ mobile shopping experience ” during this weekend’s CMT Music Awards red carpet. Partnering with a company called Shopsense AI, Paramount says viewers will be able to browse and purchase items inspired by what’s happening on their TV.

So far, the custom online shop includes women’s fashion, home decor, and a section called “Western Gothic Country,” sponsored by Walmart. The CMT Music Awards are just the beginning — soon, CBS audiences watching sports and daytime talk shows will also likely start to see ads for similar online storefronts. Streaming platforms have approached shopping in a few different ways. On Peacock, subscribers get ads for items related to what they’re watching, like the kitchen utensils being used on a cooking show

Paramount Mobile Shopping Experience CMT Music Awards Shopsense AI Online Shop Women's Fashion Home Decor Walmart CBS Streaming Platforms Ads

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trisha Yearwood to Receive June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at 2024 CMT Music Awards (Exclusive)Trisha Yearwood will be honored with the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award and deliver the debut performance of her new single 'Put It in a Song' at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Trisha Yearwood to Receive Inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at CMT Music AwardsThe country music legend will also perform 'Put It in a Song.'

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Trisha Yearwood to Be Honored With Inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at CMT Music AwardsTrisha Yearwood is set to receive the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Music Awards. Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

2024 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and More to PerformCheck out the A-list country music talent who will be hitting the stage at this year's big show.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman & More Among First Round of 2024 CMT Music Awards PerformersBailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt are among the first round of performers at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

CMT Music Awards nominees announced for 2024 award showFive artists - Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney - each have three nominations for country music's first fan-voted award show.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »