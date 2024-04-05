Paramount Launches Mobile Shopping Experience During CMT Music Awards

For streamers like Paramount , Disney, Netflix, and Peacock, it’s not enough that you watch TV on the platform — they want to own what you do on your phone, too. Paramount announced today that it would launch a new “ mobile shopping experience ” during this weekend’s CMT Music Awards red carpet. Partnering with a company called Shopsense AI, Paramount says viewers will be able to browse and purchase items inspired by what’s happening on their TV.
So far, the custom online shop includes women’s fashion, home decor, and a section called “Western Gothic Country,” sponsored by Walmart. The CMT Music Awards are just the beginning — soon, CBS audiences watching sports and daytime talk shows will also likely start to see ads for similar online storefronts. Streaming platforms have approached shopping in a few different ways. On Peacock, subscribers get ads for items related to what they’re watching, like the kitchen utensils being used on a cooking show
