Small Plane with Engine Problems Lands on North Carolina Highway

A small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford around 4:20 p.m. Thursday after experiencing engine problems , the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA will investigate.

The plane was traveling from Lynchburg, Virginia, to Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight activity. Moncure Fire Department Chief Robert Shi said the plane hit two vehicles as it landed on U.S

