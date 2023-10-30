(Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Monday, as expected, and forecast inflation would ease in the months ahead after a sharp jump last month.

"The MPC (monetary policy committee) emphasized on continuing with the tight monetary policy stance," the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement. The central bank added it expected inflation to decline in October and keep falling"significantly" in coming months due to easing prices of major food commodities and a drop in fuel prices.

The central bank had forecast inflation to ease this financial year - which began on July 1 - to average around 20% to 22%, from 29.2% in the previous financial year. Ahmad has also said that Pakistan's central bank had met key targets set by the IMF ahead of the visit. headtopics.com

Mohammad Sohail, chief executive of Karachi-based brokerage firm, Topline Securities, said that Monday's decision was in line what recent data had suggested. The bank has kept rates unchanged since July following a series of hikes since April 2022, totalling 12.25 percentage points.

