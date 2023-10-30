Why Predictability Trumps Velocity in Software Engineering

In the tech world, velocity is often the go-to yardstick for measuring a development team's productivity. Velocity is an evaluation used in to gauge the amount of work a team can complete in a given time period, typically represented by story points or user stories completed in each iteration. In other words, it's all about how fast the team is cranking out code and pushing features.

Here’s a thing: the roadmap to predictability isn't universal. Each team has its own journey, for sure. Yet, there's a pattern to the top performers. Mature agile practices are the common thread among high-performing predictable teams. Whether they're immersed in Scrum, Kanban, or a blend of methodologies, these teams have pinned down the rhythm that aligns with their core, allowing space for both structured work and creative freedom.

United States Headlines Read more: hackernoon »

Why Sam Webb is a Harbaugh Mouthpiece (and Why He is a Hypocrite)I've been mentally debating the merits of sharing any information about Sam since there is no righteous universe where the response to an unethical dox is to reciprocate in like measure. Read more ⮕

Evil has been with us since the beginning of timeWhy is Halloween fun? Why do we like horror movies? Read more ⮕

Lakers News: LeBron James Poised To Lap LA Great In Surprising StatWhy not another? Read more ⮕

Why Did Loki Prune Himself?Loki Episode 4 revealed the God of Mischief pruned himself in the season premiere, but why? Read more ⮕

Spend $250 on a sandwich? At the World Series, Rangers fans say why notRangers fans that bought the $250 World Series sandwich meal explained why they made the purchase. Read more ⮕

Lee Corso missing from ESPN’s ‘GameDay,’ Rece Davis explains whyRece Davis explains why the former coach is missing from the popular pregame show. Read more ⮕