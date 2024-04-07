Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison Sees Governments Moving to Cloud Services

Every government, pretty much every government, is going to want a sovereign cloud," Oracle chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison said on a recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts. Oracle cloud tech has been part of an effort to cut red tape for Albania, which is using ChatGPT to speed review of legal issues related to its ascension to the European Union, as well as teamed with Elon Musk's Starlink internet service in multiple countries to increase rural access.

Governments are increasingly digitizing their processes and the future will include a major presence for cloud services and artificial intelligence, but critical government functions like defense, taxes and health care cannot completely be turned over to automated technology, experts say. Every tech company is talking up its AI opportunity. Oracle is no exception. But during an earnings call in March, Oracle's Larry Ellison laid out a future market opportunity focused on a major customer that investors may think about less often that Fortune 500 companies.The Oracle founder, former CEO and current chairman and chief technology officer, sees national and state government applications being run on platforms like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to a much greater degree than today, and indicated that it's starting to happen in a variety of ways. "We talk about, you know, winning business with companies. For the first time, we're beginning to win business for countries," Ellison sai

Oracle Larry Ellison Government Cloud Services Artificial Intelligence Digitization

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison Sees Governments Increasingly Adopting Cloud ServicesOracle chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison believes that governments will increasingly adopt cloud services for their operations, as they digitize their processes and incorporate artificial intelligence. While automation can play a significant role, critical government functions such as defense, taxes, and healthcare cannot be completely turned over to automated technology, according to experts.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Larry Ellison is $15 billion richer after Oracle's best day on stock market since 2021Oracle shares soared almost 12% on Tuesday, lifting Larry Ellison's wealth by over $15 billion.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Oracle's Larry Ellison thinks every government will want to build a ‘sovereign' AI cloud in the futureOracle chairman Larry Ellison envisions a future of ‘sovereign clouds’ powered by AI running governments, and recent work he’s done with…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Pro Research: Wall Street dives into Oracle's cloud transitionPro Research: Wall Street dives into Oracle's cloud transition

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

There’s Little Daylight Between Larry David and “Larry David”A pre-‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ finale event was chock-full of classic Davidisms: 'The next day 'thank you' text, what is that? How many fucking thank-yous do you have to give in this world?'

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Cloud Binary: Revolutionizing Cloud Solutions for DApps And AI ProgramsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »