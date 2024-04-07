Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison Sees Governments Increasingly Adopting Cloud Services

Every government, pretty much every government, is going to want a sovereign cloud," Oracle chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison said on a recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts. Oracle cloud tech has been part of an effort to cut red tape for Albania, which is using ChatGPT to speed review of legal issues related to its ascension to the European Union, as well as teamed with Elon Musk's Starlink internet service in multiple countries to increase rural access.
Governments are increasingly digitizing their processes and the future will include a major presence for cloud services and artificial intelligence, but critical government functions like defense, taxes and health care cannot completely be turned over to automated technology, experts say. Every tech company is talking up its AI opportunity. Oracle is no exception. But during an earnings call in March, Oracle's Larry Ellison laid out a future market opportunity focused on a major customer that investors may think about less often that Fortune 500 companies. The Oracle founder, former CEO and current chairman and chief technology officer, sees national and state government applications being run on platforms like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to a much greater degree than today, and indicated that it's starting to happen in a variety of ways. "We talk about, you know, winning business with companies. For the first time, we're beginning to win business for countries," Ellison sai
Oracle Larry Ellison Government Cloud Services Digitization Artificial Intelligence Automation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »