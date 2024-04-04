Opera Adds Experimental Support for Local LLMs in its Browser

By adding experimental support for 150 local LLM (Large Language Model) variants from about 50 families of models, the developer makes it possible for users to access and manage local LLMs directly from its browser. According to Opera , the local AI models are a complimentary addition to Opera ’s online Aria AI service, which is also available on iOS and Android. The supported local LLMs include names like Llama (Meta), Vicuna, Gemma (Google), Mixtral (Mistral AI), and many more.

The new feature is very important for those who’d like to keep their browsing as private as possible. The ability to access local LLMs from Opera means that users’ data is kept locally on their device, allowing them to use generative AI without the need to send information to a server

Opera Browser Local Llms AI Privacy

