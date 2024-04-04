Auburn Softball Star Kasey Cooper to be Inducted into Tiger Trail

Dothan native Kasey Cooper , a record-holding softball star for Auburn University, has been selected for induction onto the Tiger Trail , which honors outstanding athletes, coaches, and administrators. Cooper, currently serving in an ophthalmology residency program, expressed her gratitude for the recognition and her love for Auburn .

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday.

Auburn Softball Tiger Trail Induction Kasey Cooper

