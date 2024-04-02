OpenAI Allows ChatGPT Usage Without Account, But It's Better to Have One

OpenAI announced this week that you can use ChatGPT without registering an account. Normally, I'd applaud functionality that promotes user privacy. The ability to use a generative AI service, or any other web service, without creating an account is essential. But after using ChatGPT for so long, I think it's so much better if you get an account. I'm not talking about going for the premium ChatGPT Plus experience, which costs $20 per month and which I happen to subscribe to.

I'm talking about the basic ChatGPT account that offers access to the free OpenAI generative AI model. I've come to appreciate using the service with an account, and I'll tell you why. Chat history When OpenAI announced that it would let users access ChatGPT without an account, I thought it was doing it to collect more chat data. This data will then help train the chatbot so the trade might be fair. But it turns out that OpenAI lets you protect your data even if you use ChatGPT without an accoun

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Has Receipts: Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI to Merge With TeslaIn response to Musk's lawsuit, OpenAI reveals it was never meant to be 'open-sourced' or unprofitable. Musk was fine with that as long as he was in charge.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

ChatGPT maker OpenAI lawyers up with familiar faces to once again challenge Elon Musk's claimsOpenAI, the developer and owner of the artificial intelligence system ChatGPT, and its CEO Sam Altman, have chosen lawyers to represent the company and its officers in their fight with Elon Musk over the structure of the company.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Sam Altman Cut From OpenAI’s Startup Fund—Here’s What The ChatGPT Maker Invests InI am a senior reporter for the Forbes breaking news team, covering health and science from the London office. Previously I worked as a reporter for a trade publication covering big data and law and as a freelance journalist and policy analyst covering science, tech and health.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

AI Unicorn Anthropic Releases Claude 3, A Model It Claims Can Beat OpenAI’s BestI'm a senior editor at Forbes covering venture capital and startups, especially in cloud and AI, out of New York. I edit the Midas List and Under 30 for VC, and created the Midas List Europe and Cloud 100 lists. I've written more than a dozen cover stories on business leaders including Marc Benioff, Patrick Collison and Melanie Perkins.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

OpenAI says Elon Musk wanted ‘absolute control’ of the companyOpenAI has responded to a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk, saying Musk supported a closed-source, for-profit venture but wanted total control over it.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

The Fear That Inspired Elon Musk and Sam Altman to Create OpenAIEmails released by OpenAI to refute a lawsuit from Elon Musk show how he, Sam Altman, and other cofounders were motivated by fears of Google's dominance.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »