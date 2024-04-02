Boy Kills World: A Bloody Action Movie with Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe

Boy Kills World has a bloody new trailer for action movie fans to marvel at. Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe take no prisoner in this violent slugfest of a film. Moritz Mohr is the man behind the camera for this feature. Sam Raimi serves as a producer on Boy Kills World. In this feature, Skarsgård plays"Boy," a man set out on revenge after his family is killed by nefarious forces. Hilda Van Der Koy's post-apocalypse holds many challenges for our world-weary protagonist.

In a weird quirk for this particular genre, Boy is almost completely silent while all the bodies continue to fall all around him. He sets out to have his revenge and the only way to get it is with his fists. The IT actor's character is trained by Yaya Ruhian as the apocalyptic setting has more than he bargained for. Roadside Attractions is very excited for people to see this movie. Back when Lionsgate acquired the picture at TIFF, they issued a statemen

Bill Skarsgård Declares War in New 'Boy Kills World' Character Posters

'Boy Kills World' Image — Bill Skarsgård Is Out for Blood

Boy Kills World Red Band Trailer Previews Bill Skarsgård-Led Action Thriller
Roadside Attractions has released a new red band trailer for their upcoming action thriller Boy Kills World, starring Bill Skarsgård.

Boy Kills World Character Posters Introduce Ensemble Cast
Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions (via Fandango) shared new posters for Boy Kills World, introducing the stacked cast.

