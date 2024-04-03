Omni Hotels & Resorts Hit by Cyberattack

Dallas-based Omni Hotels & Resorts said Wednesday it was the victim of a cyberattack that caused the company to shut down its systems late last week. Most of the company’s systems have been restored following Friday’s attack.

Omni says is it working with a leading cybersecurity response team, and an investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing. It’s unclear if any sensitive customer data was compromised or if Omni has been asked to pay a ransom.

