Seattle Seahawks to Host Veteran Guard on Free Agent Visit

It’s no secret at all that the Seattle Seahawks are looking for experience and depth on the interior of the offensive line, the team set to have all new Week 1 starters at center and both guard spots in 2024. Starting left guard Damien Lewis is now a member of the Carolina Panthers after signing a monster four-year, $53M deal in free agency, while center Evan Brown is with the Arizona Cardinals and right guard Phil Haynes remains an unsigned free agent.

As such, on Wednesday the Seahawks are set to host a veteran guard on a free agent visit according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. Since signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn in 2012, Greg Van Roten has spent time with the Seahawks, Toronto Argonauts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

