Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson's Toddler Suffers Scary Fall

The mother of three had a scary incident over the weekend when her toddler fell down.The 32-year-old Olympic gymnast shared the details of the ordeal on her Instagram Stories, revealing that her little guy will have"a good little scar," on his eyebrow (perTagging Children Hospital Vanderbilt, Shawn went on to detail the incident that led to the ER visit. "When I opened the door I could just see the blood on his face. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.
Shawn said that Jett"hit it just perfectly" underneath his eyebrow. Once they got to the hospital, Shawn said that the emergency room got Jett in"right away." "He has quite a few little stitches in there," she added."We just kind of held him down. It sounds worse than it was. He was doing really well. He was saying he was getting stitched up like Woody."
Shawn Johnson Olympic Gymnast Toddler Fall Scar ER Accident Parenting
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »