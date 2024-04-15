American Airlines Pilots Union Warns of Safety Concerns

The union told members to avoid rushing while doing their jobs and to not be pressured into doing anything unsafe.

An American Airlines plane is towed into a maintenance hangar for service, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at DFW International Airport.The union for American Airlines pilots warned members to be vigilant amid a “significant spike” in safety- and maintenance-related problems at the carrier. The Allied Pilots Association cited “problematic trends” in a memo sent April 13, including instances of tools being left in airplane wheel wells and an increasing number of collisions between aircraft while they’re being towed. The union, which represents about 15,000 pilots, implored its members to avoid rushing while doing their jobs and to not be pressured into doing anything unsafe.

