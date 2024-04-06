Off-Road Showdown: Lexus GX550 vs Land Rover Defender vs Mercedes-Benz G550

It's great to be an off-road fan with cash to burn. Automakers have been hard at work improving their established 4x4s. Pole position is now held by Lexus with its new GX550. So we took one to Pennsylvania along with a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz G550 to suss out which rock-crawls past the others in this high-brow, high-luxury, high-profit wheeling segment.

Comprising 8000 acres of reclaimed mine land, the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA), just outside Shamokin, Pennsylvania, has miles of trails suited for everything from dirt bikes to our luxury trio. The goal was to find both the most capable wheeler in the bunch and uncover which machine best blends 4x4 capability with real-world comfort.LIVABILITYI started our drive behind the wheel of the latest Land Rover Defender 130 in Outbound spec. This extended-wheelbase model is identifiable by body-color panels that replace the truck's rear glass and 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tire

Off-Road Lexus GX550 Land Rover Defender Mercedes-Benz G550 Luxury 4X4

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Lexus GX550 vs. Land Rover Defender: Off-Road Legends Battle on Dirt and PavementThese rugged luxury SUVs can go virtually anywhere, but only one can ascend as winner of this comparison test on pavement, through mud, and over rocks.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

Review: 2024 Lexus GX 550 paints target on Land RoverThe 2024 Lexus GX 550 goes for Land Rover’s throat with a compelling, capable, SUV that costs less and historically speaking will be more reliable.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

2024 Lexus GX550 Overtrail+ First Test Review: Mall-Crawler Turns Dirt BrawlerHow does the GX's new off-road variant cope with dirt, mud, rock, and asphalt?

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

2024 Lexus GX550 Premium First Test: Still an Off-Roader, Even Better On-RoadThe cheapest GX checks all the SUV boxes, bank account drainage or commitment to a niche off-roader not required.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Is a Small MouthfulTag along while we put the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque through its paces on the latest episode of Quick Spin.

Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 229. / 63 Read more »

Electric Range Rover Sport primed to lead Land Rover EV blitzFour Range Rover EVs and two all-new electric Jaguars will be launched by 2026

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »